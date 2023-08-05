Gebi States That Group Of Persons Sent By Nigeria To Niger Republic Are Not The Right Set Of People

The National Coordinator of Security Governance Initiative, Aliyu Gebi, has faulted the decision of Nigerian government to send an older generation of leaders to Niger Republic in an effort to convince the military officers who organized a coup to relinquish power back to civilians.

According to Aliyu Gebi, the Nigerian government should have sent younger individuals from Nigeria to Niger Republic. He noted that since the coup plotters are young military officers, it would have been great for Nigeria to send people whom these Niger Republic soldiers they fought with and bleed with in the battle field.

Aliyu Gebi said that it has not gotten to the level of Nigeria having to send older political leaders to Niger Republic. He disclosed that the government knows the type of younger generation of persons to send, but the government failed to critically look at these things before springing into action. He maintained that perhaps, the Chairmanship of ECOWAS which came to Nigeria pushed Nigeria to act urgently without considering certain things.

Watch From The 15:47 Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)