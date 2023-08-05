NEWS

Gebi States That Group Of Persons Sent By Nigeria To Niger Republic Are Not The Right Set Of People

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read

The National Coordinator of Security Governance Initiative, Aliyu Gebi, has faulted the decision of Nigerian government to send an older generation of leaders to Niger Republic in an effort to convince the military officers who organized a coup to relinquish power back to civilians.

According to Aliyu Gebi, the Nigerian government should have sent younger individuals from Nigeria to Niger Republic. He noted that since the coup plotters are young military officers, it would have been great for Nigeria to send people whom these Niger Republic soldiers they fought with and bleed with in the battle field.

Aliyu Gebi said that it has not gotten to the level of Nigeria having to send older political leaders to Niger Republic. He disclosed that the government knows the type of younger generation of persons to send, but the government failed to critically look at these things before springing into action. He maintained that perhaps, the Chairmanship of ECOWAS which came to Nigeria pushed Nigeria to act urgently without considering certain things.

Watch From The 15:47 Minute Of The Video Below:


Lighthousemedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Don’t Want To Go Through The Question Of Subsidy Any Longer I Have Made A Broadcast Already—Tinubu

1 second ago

How Chelsea Could Lineup For 2023/2024 Season

13 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Planned Military Action In Niger, This isn’t an end— Replaced ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty

23 mins ago

Beautiful gele styles you can try out for church this Sunday

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button