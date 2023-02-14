This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gboko LG Assures Block Votes For Ortom’s Senatorial Election

People of Gboko Local Government area have pledged to deliver block votes for the Senatorial election of Governor Samuel Ortom and other candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state.

They particularly declared that they will support Governor Ortom to come out victorious in the February 25th, 2023 election to represent Benue North-West Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

PDP chieftains from the 17 council wards in Gboko local government gave this commitment Monday, February 13th, 2023 when Governor Ortom who is also the party’s Senatorial candidate for the Benue North-West Senate seat took his campaign to the area.

At separate campaign rallies at Ikpenger and Genyi for the people of Gbemacha and Gboko township, the leaders all pledged to work tirelessly for the victory of the Governor and other candidates for the party.

At Ikpenger, Dr. David Orjime, Elder Isaac Nomishan, Terna Usaka and Mrs. Eunice Adaa all declared that the party in the area was united for the victory of Ortom and assured that he will be elected to the Senate because he has done so much for the people of Gboko in terms of appointments and projects sited in the area.

Also speaking at the rally in Genyi, party stalwarts among them, Elder Abur Ashwe, Rt. Hon. Terngu Tsegba and Prof. Tony Ijohor, SAN, all reaffirmed the backing of the people of Gboko to Ortom’s senatorial bid, stating that the Governor was a man who had the people of the area at heart.

Council Chairman of Gboko, Hon. Isaac Mtom, party Chairman of the local government, Hon. Gbangson Adekwagh as well Dr. Joseph Ngbea all hailed the Governors’ performance and indelible footprints in the area, assuring that the people were ready to reciprocate his good gesture towards them by voting him and other PDP candidates en masse.

The PDP governorship candidate and Speaker of the Benue State House Assembly, Engr. Titus Uba who accompanied the Governor Ortom on the Senatorial campaign tour, thanked the teeming party faithful for the support to the party, urging them to consolidate by delivering victory to party’s candidates at the polls.

In his remarks, Governor Ortom commended the people of Gboko for standing with him in solidarity.

He assured them that he would sustain the partnership with the people of the area and further contribute to the development, stressing that he will offer quality representation when elected to the Senate.

The Governor enjoined the teeming party supporters from the area to vote for him as well as the PDP governorship candidate, Engr Titus Uba, House Representatives Member for Gboko/Tarka, Rt. Hon. John Dyegh as well the two State Assembly candidates, Hon. Terna Achir and Engr. Sesugh Kaaba for Gboko West end Gboko- East respectively.

Earlier, Senatorial Campaign Director, Hon. Mike Mku and the Zone B PDP Chairman, Hon. Mbakorlumun Chia urged the people to vote for the party’s candidates, noting that Ortom and other candidates of the party had demonstrated that they were for the common interest of the people of the state.

Nathaniel Ikyur

Chief Press Secretary

February 14th, 2023

