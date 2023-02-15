Gbajamiala: Scarcity of cash, petrol are plots to stop Tinubu from winning

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the house of representatives, says the scarcity of petrol and naira notes in the country are designed to stop Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from winning the election.

Gbajabiamila gave a speech on Tuesday in Lagos at the start of the second stage of the “Gbaja Ride” transportation initiative, which aims to empower Surulere residents.

Additionally, he said that “certain elements” were to blame for the cash shortage and the petrol issue in order to undermine President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s achievements.

The redesign of the naira, according to the speaker, is a well-intentioned policy that has been subverted and politicised.

He claimed that despite their difficulties, Nigerians are continuing to support the APC and Tinubu, indicating that the plan appears to be failing.

Gbajabiamila was cited by NAN as stating, “Nobody can persuade me that it is not a scheme to prevent Asiwaju from becoming the president of this country.

But I’m delighted that our God is a loving creature since he has stopped the conspiracy that these people conspired to hatch.

I have travelled everywhere with Asiwaju’s campaign team, including the east and north, and I doff my cap to Nigerians.

He claimed that the house of representatives is putting great effort into providing relief as quickly as possible in order to save the people from their current plight.

As your representative and speaker, I am well aware of the difficulties and discomfort that many Nigerians are currently experiencing, including my constituency, he stated.

“Under my leadership, the lower legislative house has been on the side of the people, working relentlessly to deliver them from these challenges.

I’m pleased that the judiciary has agreed with our stance about the application of the naira redesign policy.

Gbajabiamila urged Nigerians to vote for Tinubu in the election, stating that if won, the APC candidate will not let them down.

Except for Tinubu, he claimed that none of the presidential contenders has what it takes to lead the nation.

The inaugural edition of the “Gbaja ride,” according to the speaker, began in June 2018 with 30 buses, 160 motorcycles, and 25 tricycles.

He said that the second phase has been better arranged to provide better bus services to the people of Surulere at extremely low prices, saying it was intended to empower the constituents and facilitate movements.

According to Gbajabiamila, various routes will be served by the new 35 buses, which would be operated in collaboration with members of the Lagos State Park and Garages Administrators.

The buses will provide free trips to teachers, students, and locals over the age of 70, he stated. According to the Cable report.

