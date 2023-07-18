Gbadomosi Reacts To President Bola Tinubu’s Tribunal Statement, Warning Of Chaos And Anarchy

Babatunde Gbadomosi, a prominent Nigerian social commentator, strongly criticized former President Tinubu’s statements regarding the invalidation of the presidential election due to 25% of the vote coming from the FCT. In a series of passionate tweets, Gbadomosi condemned Tinubu for allegedly attempting to influence the court’s decision and warned of severe consequences that might arise from such actions.

Responding to Tinubu’s assertion, Gbadomosi expressed incredulity, questioning whether someone with such a position could openly resort to threatening judges, akin to the behavior of a drug lord. This choice of words clearly indicated Gbadomosi’s disagreement with the former president’s apparent disregard for the law and constitutional principles.

As Gbadomosi’s tweets continued, his tone grew more confrontational, openly advocating for anarchy and showing unwavering faith in the Nigerian people’s capacity to resist any unjust measures. He issued a stern warning to anyone contemplating disruptive actions after a potential tribunal expulsion, emphasizing that such individuals would face severe consequences and even suggested they would not survive the encounter. The underlying message implied that Nigerians were prepared to fiercely defend their democratic rights against any attempts to curtail them.

Gbadomosi’s tweets reflected a deep concern for the integrity of the electoral process and the rule of law, expressing dismay at the notion that a former president would resort to such tactics. His passionate and bold stance demonstrated his commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring that the principles of justice and fairness prevail in the country’s political landscape.

By vocally criticizing Tinubu’s comments and highlighting the potential dangers of undermining the democratic process, Gbadomosi sought to galvanize public opinion and inspire collective action to safeguard the nation’s democratic institutions and rights.

In doing so, Gbadomosi emerged as a powerful voice against perceived threats to democracy, using his platform as a social commentator to engage the public in discussions about crucial political issues and the importance of holding leaders accountable to the principles of justice and constitutional legality. His tweets resonated strongly with many Nigerians, drawing attention to the need for a robust and impartial judiciary and a steadfast commitment to democratic ideals.

Gbadomosi’s impassioned tweets served as a rallying cry for Nigerians to remain vigilant in defending their democratic rights, and they shed light on the significance of maintaining an independent and transparent electoral process, free from any attempts at manipulation or coercion.

