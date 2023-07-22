Gbadomosi Reacts As Tinubu’s Lawyer Acknowledges That FCT Is Compulsory But 25% Is Not Required

Amidst the ongoing petition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the tribunal, an interesting development surfaced when a Twitter user with the handle ‘Mindset’ shared a post on their official account. The post indicated that Tinubu had responded to the written address presented by the Labour Party through his Lawyer, Wole Olanipekun (SAN). In his response, Olanipekun acknowledged the necessity of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) but clarified that the requirement should not be 25% of the FCT but rather 25% of two-thirds of the total votes in the FCT.

This tweet triggered various reactions from numerous social media users, including Gbadamosi Babatunde, who humorously remarked that Nigeria’s constitution should now be humorously referred to as the “1999 Constitution as amended by Olanipekun.” Gbadamosi made this comment in a recent post on his official Twitter handle.

It is important to note that the issue at hand revolves around the petition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which has generated significant interest and discussions across social media platforms. In response to the petition, Tinubu’s legal representative, Wole Olanipekun, clarified the requirement concerning the FCT, shedding light on the specific percentage needed for approval.

However, the clarification provided by Olanipekun also sparked humorous reactions, with Gbadamosi Babatunde playfully suggesting a new name for Nigeria’s constitution that incorporates the lawyer’s contributions. He proposed humorously renaming it the “1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended by His Grace, Wole Olanipekun).”

The unfolding events have kept social media abuzz, with users expressing their opinions, interpretations, and jests regarding the matter. The use of social media platforms, particularly Twitter, has played a significant role in disseminating information and engaging in lively discussions about the ongoing tribunal petition and the subsequent responses from Tinubu’s legal team.

As the situation continues to develop, it remains to be seen how the public discourse and reactions on social media will influence or reflect the broader narrative surrounding the petition against President Tinubu. The dynamic nature of online interactions underscores the power and impact of social media in shaping public perception and understanding of important legal and political issues.

