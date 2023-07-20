Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Used His Own Mouth To Tell Us That He Didn’t Need Our vote—Kayode Salako

During an interview with Arise , Kayode Salako, Former Chairman, Labour Party, Lagos State, revealed that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour used his own mouth to tell them that he doesn’t need their support in the gubernatorial election. He added that he would have ordinarily voted for him and made him win the governorship election in Lagos State if he wanted them to support him.

He further stated that he voted for Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for governor and Peter Obi for president. He added that some other people went away with their support because he told them he already had his people ready for the election.

According to him, “It is because I didn’t vote for Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour that Babajide Sanwo-Olu was declared the winner in Lagos. I voted for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. I’m the owner of my votes. This is why Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour used his own mouth to tell us that he didn’t need our vote. He said he didn’t need our support. He said he had built his own parallel structure apart from the normal structure of the party to run his election project on the day of the election. He told us that he had built his own polling unit agent, that he had built his own structure, and that he had his own people who would vote for him on the day of his election. So he told those of us who stayed away from his project that we shouldn’t bother because he doesn’t need us. And that was the reason Alhaji Moshud Savado went away with his support.”

Video Credit: Arise (23:03)

