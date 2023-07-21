Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Reacts to a Video of a Large Crowd Trekking in Lagos State.

Lagos State Labour Party 2023 Governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has taken to social media to air his opinion, following a recent video showing the huge number of residents and citizens of the state that were using their legs to reach their destinations in the state, which was uploaded online.

In the video which was uploaded on the micro blogging platform, Twitter by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, a large crowd could be seen trekking in Lagos State, following the hike in the prices of fuel and cost of transportation in the state.

To watch the video, click on the link below;

You might win an election on propaganda, but you can not propaganda your way to good governance. pic.twitter.com/Pd2MzcWJhm — Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (@GRVlagos) July 21, 2023

And so Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour in reaction, went ahead to state that a candidate might win an election on propaganda, but such candidate cannot propaganda his/her way to good governance.

Recall that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour had few hours ago, slammed the ruling APC party in Lagos State through his official Twitter account, following the increase in the cost of transportation.

According to the architect, APC ought to have applied itself to development, prosperity and upliftment but they have continued to fail Lagosians year after year.

