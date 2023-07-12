Gbadamosi:The 2023 Election Have Done One Thing That I Had Hoped Would Happen In Nigerian Politics

Political analyst Babatunde Gbadomosi recently took to his official Twitter account to express his admiration for the 2023 Nigerian elections, expressing a long-awaited positive development in Nigerian politics. Gbadomosi specifically praised the newly established and influential “Obidient” movement, stating that it harbors the most talented, positive, thoughtful, kind, and ambitious young individuals in Nigeria.

Gbadomosi further elaborated on the movement’s remarkable political astuteness, agility, and resourcefulness during the election campaigns. Despite facing hurdles created by the corrupt older generation, the movement adeptly navigated through these obstacles. The commentator attributed their success not only to their political prowess but also to their dominance in the global music scene, seeing it as evidence of their exceptional abilities and potential in various fields.

Urging others to join the Labour Party, Gbadomosi expressed great anticipation for the transformative accomplishments these young Nigerians could achieve within just four years of leading the nation. He wholeheartedly believes in their capability to effortlessly work miracles and bring about significant positive changes to Nigeria. However, Gbadomosi also stressed the importance of focus, calling on the young leaders to prove themselves not only in politics but also in effectively governing the country.

