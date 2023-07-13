NEWS

Gbadamosi:If not for Obi supporters, Lamidi Apampa & other Co-travellers would have sabotage LP PEPT

Babatunde Gbadamosi, a Nigerian entrepreneur, politician, and real estate developer, recently responded to a Twitter user’s suggestion of forming a new political party for supporters of Peter Obi.

A Twitter user took to Twitter in a post where he said, “I disagree with you on this, sir. As a ward labour party vice chairman that joined LP because of Obi, I can categorically tell you that the people most of us met in LP are of the old order. I agree with all you said apart from the LP thing; rather, I’ll suggest we create an OBIdients party.”

In his reply to a post on his official Twitter account, he said, “If it were not for the huge numbers of Obidients in the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, Arabambi, and their other co-travellers would have successfully sabotaged LP’s PEPT appearance and other Tribunals across the country.

Stay Focused. Stay if you’re a true Obidient, and others will join you to take over the party.

If you’re a fake Obidient, however, àrá ma sán pa ẹ́ ni o.”

The provided screenshot showcases Gbadamosi’s response on his official Twitter account, demonstrating his engagement with the suggestion of creating a new political party for Peter Obi supporters and his belief in the power of committed followers to bring about change within existing parties.

