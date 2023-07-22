NEWS

Gbadamosi Reacts To Protest By Some Northerners Saying ” Komi Yayi Sadar ” Meaning Things Are Cost

Politician and one of the frontiers of the Obidients movement, Babatunde Gbadamosi has reacted after coming across a video which had some northerners protesting over the high cost of living

It is no longer news that the increment in the price of fuel has led into several reactions from Nigerians

It all started after the president removed the fuel subsidy and price of fuel immediately skyrocketed to N500 per litre. A few days ago, another increment was initiated which took the price to N617 per litre. Ever since, there have been lots of talks across the nation

The video which got Babatunde Gbadamosi reacting, had the people moving angrily and chanting “Komi Yayi Sadar” which means that things have become expensive

In a post that the Politician made on his verified Twitter page, he said that it is begining little by little.

