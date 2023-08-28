Gbadamosi Expresses Concerns Over Impending Judiciary Verdict on Election Validity Ahead of Sept. 16

Babatunde Gbadamosi, a politician who contested for the People’s Democratic Party’s nomination to run as a candidate for Governor of Lagos State in 2011 and in 2015, made a tweet on his official Twitter handle regarding what would be the final judgment of the Judiciary ahead of the final date for a judgment to be made regarding the presidential election.

The statement Gbadamosi made read, “By selecting the very last available date of the 180 days allowed for it to deliver its judgment, the PEPT has given a big hint as to the direction it is headed.

“Will they dare to affirm what was clearly the most flawed and unconstitutional election result in the history of Nigeria?

He continued, saying, “Will they ignore the truckload of uncontroverted evidence brought before them to prove that Peter Obi won the election and call for a rerun instead?

Furthermore, will they ignore the increasingly embarrassing allegations and evidence of certificate forgery against “Bola Ahmed Tinubu” and somehow give him a pass, either to stay on or participate in a rerun?

“On September 16, 2023, they will either rescue Nigeria from the brink and, in so doing, cover themselves in glory, or they will push the fragile nation into the dark chasm of war, condemning themselves and their lineages to unimaginable ignominy”, he concluded.

