Gas Explosion Destroys Building In Lagos

In the early hours of Saturday, a residential building and its contents were destroyed on Cachol Street in Lagos State’s Ojo neighbourhood.

According to Punch, the inferno began when a camp gas exploded in the eight-room house.

Amodu Shakiri, a spokesman for the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, verified the occurrence.

He said that one of the building’s tenants was cooking in the passageway when the explosion occurred.

“One of the building’s occupants was cooking with camp gas when it exploded, and the building was severely burned,” he explained. We also discovered that the tunnel served as their kitchen because there was no designated kitchen area on the site. We also found six camp gases.

“The call came in around 9:05 a.m., and we were able to isolate the fire to only the building itself, while neighbouring buildings were safe from the gas-induced fire.”

According to Shakiri, the situation would have been fatal if it hadn’t been for a detachment of officers from the Ojo military cantonment who protected firemen performing their duties.

He went on to say that there were no casualties because the building’s residents escaped unharmed.

Teejanyy (

)