Gas Cooker Explosion: What You Should Never Do When Using A Gas Cooker To Avoid Being A Victim

Gas cookers are a common appliance found in many households. They are efficient, easy to use, and can help us prepare delicious meals. However, it is important to remember that gas can be dangerous if not handled correctly. Gas cooker explosions have occurred in the past, causing serious injuries and even fatalities. To avoid being a victim of a gas cooker explosion, here are some important things you should never do when using a gas cooker.

Firstly, never leave your gas cooker unattended while it is in use. It is essential to always keep an eye on the stove when cooking with gas. This is because gas leaks can occur even when you are not aware of it. If a leak goes unnoticed, it can accumulate and eventually lead to an explosion. Therefore, it is highly recommended to stay in the kitchen and not leave any flammable items nearby, such as kitchen towels or paper.

Additionally, never neglect regular maintenance and servicing of your gas cooker. Gas cookers should be inspected annually by a certified professional to ensure they are working properly and free from any potential hazards. A faulty gas cooker can increase the risk of leaks and, consequently, explosions. Regular maintenance can also help identify any potential problems early on, preventing any accidents.

Another important thing to avoid is using damaged or deteriorated gas hoses or connectors. Gas cookers are connected to the gas supply through hoses and connectors, which can sometimes wear out over time. If you notice any signs of wear, such as cracks or leaks, it is crucial to replace them immediately. Ignoring damaged hoses or connectors can result in gas leaks, increasing the likelihood of an explosion.

Furthermore, do not try to repair any gas cooker issues on your own if you are not qualified to do so. Manipulating the gas cooker without proper knowledge and training can be extremely dangerous. If you encounter any problems with your gas cooker, it is best to call a professional technician to handle the repairs. They have the necessary expertise to identify and fix any issues safely.

Lastly, never store flammable items near your gas cooker. It is important to keep any combustible materials, such as cleaning products or aerosol cans, away from the stove. These items can potentially catch fire or explode if exposed to heat. Therefore, it is best to store them in a different location, far from the gas cooker, to minimize the risk of accidents.

