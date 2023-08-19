Ganduje’s reconciliatory moves good omen for APC: Group

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youth vanguard has welcomed recent moves by the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, to reconcile its aggrieved members as a good omen for the party.

The group’s convener, Chibueze Oleka, said this while addressing newsmen in Owerri on Saturday.

Mr Oleka, who reacted to a meeting convened by Mr Ganduje for the reconciliation of Imo Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, said such efforts would help keep the party in line for victory ahead of the Nov. 11 governorship election in Imo.

He hailed Mr Ganduje for his penchant for unity and transformative leadership style, which he said was necessary for internal harmony in the party and national development.

“Ganduje’s ability to unify and drive progress is truly remarkable.

“Also, his commitment to youth empowerment through youth-friendly initiatives has provided the youth with opportunities for growth and development,” he said.

Mr Oleka also commended President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the APC for their foresight in appointing Ganduje to the position of National Chairman, describing the appointment as a reflection of Tinubu’s vision for a dynamic and unified APC.

“The APC Youth Vanguard recognises Ganduje as a unifying figure whose leadership resonates with young party members, thereby invigorating their dedication to the party’s mission.

“Ganduje’s remarkable accomplishments justify President Tinubu’s perceptive choice.

“Their combined leadership holds the promise of a harmonious, progressive, and transformative era under Ganduje’s guidance“, he said.

He enjoined APC faithful and Nigerians to support the party’s sustainable growth and development initiatives.

(NAN)