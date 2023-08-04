Ganduje’s ex-aide, Dawisu reacts to the withdrawal of Dr Shetty’s ministerial nomination

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, also known as Dawisu, a former media aide to the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed strong disapproval over the withdrawal of Dr. Mariam Shetty’s nomination as a ministerial candidate from Kano State.

During the resumption of the ministerial screening at the Senate, it was reported that Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had replaced Dr. Mariam Shetty with Dr. Mariya Mahmoud as the nominee. Dawisu found this decision to be highly embarrassing and took to his verified Twitter account to voice his concerns.

In his tweet, Dawisu expressed sympathy for Dr. Mariam Shetty, regardless of her qualifications for the ministerial position. He attributed the embarrassment to the flawed process of nominating and subsequently withdrawing her name. Dawisu feared that such a public humiliation could have a lasting impact on Dr. Shetty.

As news of the withdrawal circulated on social media, Nigerians on Twitter responded with mixed reactions. Many expressed their agreement with Dawisu’s sentiment, criticizing the nomination and withdrawal process for its lack of transparency and fairness. Others, however, might have varying opinions on the matter, leading to a diverse array of comments and discussions.

The situation surrounding Dr. Mariam Shetty’s nomination and subsequent replacement highlights the importance of a robust and equitable nomination process for ministerial positions. Public figures and politicians must consider the consequences of their decisions and how they might impact the individuals involved. The incident also underscores the significance of accountability and fairness in Nigeria’s political processes to maintain public trust and confidence in the government’s actions.

