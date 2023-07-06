Ganduje’s dollar video authentic — NOT doctored, says anti-corruption boss

The Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has made a significant revelation, confirming the authenticity of the bribery video involving Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor of Kano State. In a statement to TheCable on Thursday, Muhuyi Magaji, the commission’s chairman, stated that forensic analysis had unequivocally established the video’s legitimacy and dismissed any claims of it being a voice-over.

The video in question, initially released by Daily Nigerian, an online newspaper, in October 2018, depicted Ganduje allegedly receiving bundles of dollars from contractors and concealing them within his traditional outfit known as ‘babanriga.’ According to the newspaper, the former governor had purportedly demanded a bribe of $5 million from the contractors who had secretly recorded the encounter.

However, Ganduje vehemently denied the allegations and immediately asserted that the video had been doctored. In June, he even filed a petition with a high court in Kano, seeking to prevent the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating the bribery video.

Chairman Magaji reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to thoroughly investigate all corruption-related cases, including the dollar bribery video involving Ganduje. He stated, “Yes, I said it live. Not only did the forensic analysis confirm its authenticity, but we also have compelling evidence that supports this claim. The forensic analysis conclusively determined that the video was neither manipulated nor a voice-over. This forms the foundation of our investigation.”

In another recent development, TheCable reported on July 4 that the anti-corruption commission had apprehended Idris Saleh, a former commissioner for works and infrastructure during Ganduje’s tenure, along with five other individuals, in connection with an alleged N1 billion fraud case. This demonstrates the commission’s unwavering dedication to combating corruption and holding individuals accountable for their actions.

source: thecable

Ambaz (

)