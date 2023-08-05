“Ganduje will be involved in so many rumbles in the ruling party” –Primate Ayodele Warns

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued a warning to the newly elected National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, regarding his tenure. According to Ayodele, although Ganduje may begin his leadership on a positive note, he will eventually end on a negative one due to being an unfit choice for the party’s success.

According to him: ‘’The time for legal questioning regarding APC has come. Ganduje will be involved in so many rumbles in the ruling party. Also, there will be so much corruption and self-pride,” he said.

In a statement released by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Ayodele explained that under Ganduje’s administration, the APC will face challenges stemming from flawed policies that could lead to legal complications. He further predicted a surge in corruption during the new administration.

Ayodele emphasized that Ganduje’s leadership will be marked by internal conflicts, as the party members will question his decisions, and there will be disagreements within the ruling party. Additionally, the prophet predicted an increase in electoral rigging and the nomination of unsuitable candidates for future elections.

The spiritual leader revealed that calls for Ganduje’s resignation will likely arise prematurely, with members expressing dissatisfaction with his leadership before the completion of his tenure. He also advised Ganduje to pray for his health to remain intact during his time as the APC chairman.

Primate Elijah Ayodele’s warning cautions Abdullahi Ganduje that despite a promising start, his tenure as the APC National Chairman may face challenges due to his perceived unsuitability for the party’s progress. The prophecy predicts policy issues, legal complications, corruption, internal conflicts, and calls for resignation during Ganduje’s leadership.

Source:Daily Post paper

