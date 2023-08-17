Ganduje: Wike’s Defection Will Improve APC’s Chances in 2027

The probable conversion of Nyesom Wike, the outgoing governor of Rivers State, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), according to Abdullahi Ganduje, the party’s national chairman, will increase the chances of the APC winning the general election in 2027.

According to The Punch, Tuesday’s visit by Wike to Ganduje’s Abuja home had prompted new defection suspicions over his impending entry into the ruling party.

After meeting with Simon Lalong, the former governor of Plateau State, Ganduje spoke with the press and stated that the ruling party would release a new strategy to grow its supporter base.

When asked if Wike’s joining the party would go along with his strategy to get more supporters, Ganduje responded, “It will strengthen the chances of our party, especially in 2027.

“On top of that, we are releasing a new strategy to grow the party’s support, and this includes all levels of officials, both those who belong to the APC and those who belong to other political parties. I can promise you that certain political parties will even combine with the APC very soon. We are conducting that in secret.

Lalong had earlier claimed that he had gone to the party’s secretariat to congratulate Ganduje and determine how to help him lead the party.

“As the National Chairman, Ganduje served as governor when we consider his ancestors, we constantly claim he is the most seasoned politician we currently have.

Because of his lengthy tenure in public service, he went on to hold the positions of Permanent Secretary, Commissioner, longest-serving Deputy Governor, and Governor. What more do you need in party affairs with this kind of experience, then?

“So, as he is now present, we have faith in him, and it is not a problem of one man; whenever he gets the chance, he conducts extensive consultation, and we are always available. His former governors’ colleagues are constantly available for this kind of business. We are uniting to support him in any way we can so that the party may also be successful, he said.

