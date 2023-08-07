Ganduje: What I told Tinubu about Maryam Shetty

According to DAILY TRUST, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has offered insights into the contentious situation revolving around former ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty.

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu initially put forward Shetty as a nominee, but subsequently replaced her with Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, who had previously served as a commissioner during Ganduje’s tenure as governor, for a ministerial role within his administration.

Addressing the issue, Ganduje engaged in discussions with select radio stations in Kano over the weekend, explained that the fervent uproar on social media in response to Shetty’s nomination played a significant role in her replacement. The new APC National Chairman highlighted that Tinubu was not fully informed about the circumstances surrounding Shetty’s inclusion in the list of cabinet nominees.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu’s attention was drawn to the torrent of criticisms greeting Shetty’s nomination. The president asked whether I had nominated Mary Shetty. I said no. He asked how then her name appeared on the list. I told him I had no idea whatsoever.

“When he asked whether there was a need to replace her, I answered in affirmative, because the ministerial slot requires someone with integrity, knowledge, experience and commitment to the party – what one contributed to the making of the Tinubu administration. To satisfy these requirements, we are in the best position to nominate somebody from Kano. Even if someone recommended somebody, we should have been consulted on the matter.”

