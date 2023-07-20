Ganduje Tipped As APC National Chair

A former governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been tipped as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Daily Trust reliably gathered last night.

Ganduje, 73, was yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and three governors who are members of the APC.

The former governor will be named the interim national chairman of the ruling party, pending the conduct of the party convention later in the year, barring any last-minute modifications.

Recall that this newspaper was the only one to publish in-depth on Senator Abdullahi Adamu's resignation as the party's national chairman on Monday. Following a scheme to remove him, Adamu submitted his resignation on Sunday. Iyiola Omisore, the national secretary, has also resigned.

Senator Abubakar Kyari, who was appointed as the acting national chairman on Monday, will be replaced by Ganduje. Kyari, a native of Borno State, serves as the party’s vice national chairman in the North.

On his way back from the African Union (AU) conference in Kenya on Monday, President Tinubu reportedly expressed interest in appointing Ganduje as party chairman.

In order to secure the support of his colleagues and other important stakeholders, the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, who serves as the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), was called.

On Tuesday, Uzodinma and Ganduje met. Yesterday, they also met with President Tinubu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, and Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun State.

A source in the presidency claimed that Ganduje’s selection was finalised at the meeting. After then, the vice president Kashim Shettima met with the president, three governors, and Ganduje.

“The issue of making Ganduje the party chairman started on Monday when the chairman of the PGF met with him in Abuja,” a source claimed. The former governor of Kano State was informed by Uzodinma of the president’s plan to name him party chairman.

He said that yesterday, when the president and Ganduje met with the three governors, the matter had been resolved.

“All signs point to the problem being resolved. Before the party convention, where his position would be validated, he would first be declared the interim national chairman, the source continued.

With this, the party's coveted seat has left Senator Adamu's home region of North Central, where his resignation sparked lobbying by party chieftains in that region.

