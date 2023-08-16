NEWS

Ganduje: “The corruption issue is an allegation and should not be used against him – Salihu Lukman

Salihu Lukman, Former APC national vice chairman (northwest), said that the corruption issue is just an allegation and should not be used against Abdullahi Ganduje.

Salihu Lukman made the statement in an interview with Channels Television during the Politics Today program, when Seun Okinbaloye asked him to further react to what he said that Abdullahi Ganduje should not be allowed to be the national chairman of the APC and that he has corruption allegations tied to his neck. Seun said some have argued that he had not been prosecuted and there are no cases against him in court.

Salihu Lukman said that his position is that

“The corruption issue is an allegation and should not be used against him” However, he said politics is about perception. He said the corruption allegation is still out there and it has not been proven true or false.

He said as a party, they should try whatever they can do internally to ensure that the issue is cleared in the competent court of law. He said that can be done. However, he said,

“To overlook that (GandujeGate) and ignore it as if it’s nothing is to suggest that as a party, we are not interested in matters of corruption allegations to anyone of us.”

