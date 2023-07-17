Ganduje tackles Abba Yusuf over Tinubu’s palliative package

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration in Kano state has received criticism from the recently-departed administration of former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for opposing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s fuel subsidy palliatives package.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Malam Muhammad Garba, the state’s immediate-past commissioner for information and internal affairs, encouraged Governor Yusuf’s administration to “initiate concrete interim palliatives rather than picking holes in the Federal Government’s plan.”

This came shortly after Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, the press secretary for the state’s deputy governor, issued a statement in which he disputed that Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, the deputy governor, had insulted President Tinubu over the matter.

The immediate-past administration in the state urged the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) administration, however, to “initiate and evolve a concrete plan that will allete the suffering of the toiling masses in the state rather than picking holes in the federal government’s post-subsidy palliative plan.”

In reaction to the NNPP’s criticism of the palliative plan, which it later retracted, Malam Garba remarked, “Instead of studying what the palliative plan is all about, Kano state, openly criticized the plan only for them to withdraw the statement.”

Malam Garba noted that “the NNPP government in Kano has not made any concerted efforts, while some states have gone ahead to set up committees that would provide an interim solution to the situation and others, like Imo state, have increased the minimum wage to N40,000 as an immediate interim measure.”

“In 2017 while negotiations were ongoing between the federal government and the Labour Union on the N30,000 minimum wage, the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje went ahead and negotiated the N36,000 minimum wage and thereby became one of the first state governments to approve minimum wages above that of the federal government,” the former commissioner stated.

He continued, “The inconsistencies and unguarded statements from senior officials of the NNPP government in Kano state have been caused by a lack of understanding of what governance is.”

“Similar scenario had played out when the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Dr. Baffa Bichi, gave reason for the demolition of the famous Kano roundabout which, he claimed, carried a huge Christian cross which he said was contrary to Islamic ideology,” Malam Garba remarked.

Unfortunately, following the outcry, the SSG made an awkward televised appearance to retract the statement, further damaging his reputation and the state governments.

In his words, “Instead of making a careful study of what is on the ground, the government engaged in vengeance and also adopted an anti-people policy that has worsened the economic condition of the state.”

Malam Garba continued, “After stopping the salaries of suspended civil servants employed by the immediate past administration as well as the demotion of hundreds of teachers, the NNPP government, despite its promise, has failed to set up the committee that will look into their case.”

The former Commissioner urged the NNPP administration to always use restraint in its governance and to “stop making statements that could endanger the peace and development of the state.”

CREDIT: The Punch

