Ganduje promises to win Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa gov polls as APC chair

The new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday, promised to work assiduously in ensuring the party’s victory in the November 11, 2023 governorship polls in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa promising a level-playing field for all party members during party primaries.

Following his election as the party’s head at the 12th APC National Executive Committee meeting held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, Ganduje made these remarks in his acceptance speech.

Ajibola Basiru, a former Senate spokesman from Osun State, was also chosen by the party’s NEC to serve as its National Secretary.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and pledged that the party will maintain internal democracy under his leadership.

We will guarantee equal opportunity for all party members who choose to run for office on the party’s platform, according to Ganduje. Free, open, and fair primary elections will be held in our country.

“Let me also take this occasion to call on all party members and residents of Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states to band together in order to achieve the APC’s victory in the next governorship elections.

“As we move forward, allow me to reassure you that, in my capacity as National Chairman, I will conduct myself with honesty, openness, and a keen sense of responsibility. Let’s put in a lot of effort to understand one another better and set the stage for a fantastic APC.

The former governor of Kano State also promised to ensure a scientific list of party members and give election management and conflict resolution the utmost priority.

