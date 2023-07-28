Ganduje Pledges Reforms In APC, Bemoans Lukman’s Resignation

Abdullahi Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, declared on Thursday that he will change the All Progressives Congress (APC) to better reflect the times.

Before the formal announcement of his appointment as the party’s National Chairman, Ganduje made this statement in Abuja while hosting representatives of the National Integrated Movement and the APC Support Group.

Additionally, he expressed his unhappiness over Salihu Lukman’s resignation from his position as the party’s National Vice Chairman (North West).

“When I first learned about it, I expressed my regret. Because he was merely sharing his view with the public, he shouldn’t have resigned, Ganduje claimed.

“That is all democracy is. It is terrible, in my opinion, that he has resigned. However, I continue to think it’s okay to hear diverse viewpoints and beliefs inside a political party.

According to The Punch, he stated that he will concentrate on improving internal democracy, broad consultation, and party functionality all year long.

“More reforms will be introduced, and I believe we are taking this party to the next highest level,” concluded Ganduje.

CREDIT: The Punch

