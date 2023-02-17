Ganduje: No Law Says Buhari Must Support APC In The Presidential Election – Nurudeen Abdallah

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid the ongoing uproar that has greeted the scathing criticism that was launched against President Muhammadu Buhari by Kano State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje over his stance on the contentious CBN naira redesign policy, veteran journalist, and political analyst, Nurudeen Abdallah has come out to share his thoughts on the issue.

Recall that shortly after his national broadcast on Thursday, in which he told Nigerians that his stance on 1000 and 500 naira old notes ceasing to be legal tender remained unchanged, President Muhammadu Buhari was accused by Governor Ganduje of not only undermining the tenets of democracy but also making a deliberate attempt to destroy the very political party that helped bring him to power after spending 8 years in office.

While reacting to Ganduje’s outburst during an interview on TRUST TV’s ‘Day Break’ program on Friday, Abdallah, who is the Editor of The 21st Century Chronicle, slammed the Kano Governor for assuming that Buhari is obligated to support the APC in the upcoming presidential elections.

He said; “To Mr. Ganduje, who happens to be my governor, who told him that a sitting president must support the candidate of his party? Is it in our laws? Are we not the same people who say that Statesmen think of the next generation while politicians only think of the next election? Must he run from pillar to poll to ensure that stooges succeed him? The President is doing something different from what is considered as the norm and must be commended for that.”

