Ganduje Makes U-turn, Says Kano Ready To Receive buhari

Kano State Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje has resigned, saying the state is ready to receive President Muhammad buhari. The Kano state government had issued a letter asking the president to postpone the visit due to the “suffering” caused by the expiration of the old naira bill. However, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said in a statement on Sunday that it had extended the validity of the old naira notes until February 10.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday after leading a delegation to Daura in Katsina state to meet buhari, Ganduje said the president could come to the state to commission some projects. “We are ready for him and have a lot to ask for, including federal and state projects.” “They are cutting-edge projects,” he said. The governor said the state was pleased with the president’s response to concerns raised related to the visit. Ganduje says: “Seeing is believing.” You can see that I led a strong delegation from Kano State to issue new naira notes and meet the president. “We are very happy to have addressed the frustrations of the Kano people. He explained to us and assured us that there would be more time and more new naira (banknotes) to alleviate the suffering of the people. “We informed him that Kano is the most populous state in the Commonwealth of Nations and the commercial center of northern Nigeria after Lagos.”

