Ganduje Knows The Army General Who Planned With Emefiele To Start Naira Swap Against Tinubu -Source

A source who claimed anonymity has revealed that the current hardships caused by scarcity of the new naira notes are not mere happenstance because a particular retired general in the Nigerian Army was the one who connived with the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele in other to bring up to policies to work against Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidency.

The source who spoke in an exclusive interview with The Nation on Monday morning revealed that the retired general who is working against Bola Tinubu’s presidency is in support of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, even though he is a member of the ruling APC. Further speaking, the he has gone behind the back of APC leadership and the army general has been going to meet some northern monarchs and bigwigs in the northern region to dump the APC presidential candidate for Atiku Abubakar. Continuing speaking, the source revealed that the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje knows the retired general very well and that was why he felt short of revealing the identity of this General when he said that anti-June 12 actors have regrouped to truncate the democratic process. ‘Ganduje knows the army general who planned with Emefiele to start naira swap against Tinubu,’ the source stated.

Continuing speaking, the source said that the retired general and the other plotters intend on blocking power shift to the south, despite its justifications and implications for national integration, cohesion and unity. “For Atiku to emerge as PDP presidential candidate, the General played a behind the scene role, mobilising delegates and mounting pressure on other Northern aspirants to withdraw from the race. The withdrawal of Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal from the primary after it kicked off was due to the pressure,” the source added.

Additionally, the sour noted that the retired army officer is working in concert with some foot soldiers, who are now trying to whip ethnic sentiments.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

