Ganduje Is One Of The Main Architects Of The Party, But He’s Not Prepared For Chairmanship—Modibo

During an interview with Arise , Ibrahim Modibo, member of the APC Media Team, stated that Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor of Kano State, is one of the main architects of the party, but he’s not prepared for the chairmanship of the party.

Photo credit: Arise

He added that the most prepared and qualified candidate for chairmanship is Sen. Tanko Almakura, pointing out that he’s one of the most loyal people to Tinubu. He revealed that he was supposed to be the chairman of the party under Buhari, but the clicks around Buhari told him that he was a Tinubu man.

According to him, You’re talking of the issue of Ganduje; there’s nothing wrong. He’s one of the main architects of the party. He’s a respected leader in the party, but the question is, is he prepared for the chairmanship? I can tell you that based on my own sources and my own critical observations and stakes, he might not be necessary prepared. The person who is most prepared for the chairmanship of this party is nobody but Sen. Tanko Almakura. If you had seen him under Buhari’s administration, he was a leading candidate, but because they told Buhari, the people, the click, or better still, those click around Muhammadu Buhari, they told him, Look, don’t allow Sen. Almakura to be the chairman because he’s a Tinubu man and he’s loyal to Tinubu. “

