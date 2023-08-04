NEWS

Ganduje Is Being Chased Out Of Kano Because Of Atrocities He Committed In The State” -Yunusa Tanko

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 333 1 minute read

Yunusa Tanko, the Chief Spokesman for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has stated that former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is facing opposition in Kano due to the atrocities he committed while in office.

This assertion was reported by Punch paper in response to Ganduje’s emergence as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tanko, a prominent member of the LP, expressed his disapproval of Ganduje’s appointment, stating that it reflects poorly on the APC’s credibility. He emphasized that the situation in Kano, where people are protesting against Ganduje, raises doubts about his suitability for the role of National Chairman.

The LP chieftain stated, “Ganduje is being chased out of Kano (State) because of the atrocities he committed in the state. Is this the same person the APC is making its own National Chairman? They can do better. It shows the entire party lacks credibility. There is no ingenuity in him.”

Savigny (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“They Say Dollar Is Going Up, Is Tinubu Manufacturing Dollar? -Former Governor, Ayodele Fayose

7 mins ago

FG to implement ‘no work, no pay’ for striking resident doctors

9 mins ago

We are facing challenges in the court but I think this is most credible election in Nigeria- Tinubu

20 mins ago

Subsidy: Port Harcourt Refinery Will Resume Work By December, Tinubu Assures Labour Leaders

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button