Ganduje Is Being Chased Out Of Kano Because Of Atrocities He Committed In The State” -Yunusa Tanko

Yunusa Tanko, the Chief Spokesman for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has stated that former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is facing opposition in Kano due to the atrocities he committed while in office.

This assertion was reported by Punch paper in response to Ganduje’s emergence as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tanko, a prominent member of the LP, expressed his disapproval of Ganduje’s appointment, stating that it reflects poorly on the APC’s credibility. He emphasized that the situation in Kano, where people are protesting against Ganduje, raises doubts about his suitability for the role of National Chairman.

The LP chieftain stated, “Ganduje is being chased out of Kano (State) because of the atrocities he committed in the state. Is this the same person the APC is making its own National Chairman? They can do better. It shows the entire party lacks credibility. There is no ingenuity in him.”

Savigny (

)