Ganduje Has What It Takes To Make APC Remain In Government For More Than 60 Years – Ibrahim Zailani

The immediate past Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, has stated that the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje has what it takes to make the ruling party remain in power for many years.

Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani made the statement today when he led a delegation of former House of Representatives members on a solidarity visit to Ganduje at the national Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recall that Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano State was appointed by the All Progressives Congress as the National Chairman of the party few weeks ago. Also, the party elected former federal lawmaker, Senator Ajibola Basiru as the national Secretary of the party.

The Punch paper reported that Ibrahim Zailani during the visit said; “Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has what it takes to make the ruling party (APC) remain in government for more than 60 years”

He added; “We have no doubt in our mind that you (Ganduje) will lead this party to continuously forming government in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for more than 60 years. We know you can do it and we have absolute confidence that you can do it. As you can see, we are representing the country because all the six geopolitical zones are adequately represented here.”

He stated further; “We may not be in the House of Representatives now. But we want to tell you that all of us have the energy, the vision and the interest of the party at heart, so we are offering ourselves for any party assignments.”

