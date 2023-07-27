Ganduje, Fani-Kayode, Keyamo, other APC bigwigs missing from Tinubu’s ministerial list

Some prominent members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, who were expected to compose President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, were glaringly absent from the ministerial list released on Thursday.

DAILY POST previously reported that Senate President Goodwill Akpabio read the list sent to the chamber by the government during plenary on Thursday.

The list was presented to Akpabio by Femi Gbajabiamila, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and current Chief of Staff to the President.

However, contrary to assumptions, the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, and other party veterans who campaigned for Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election were not included in the list.

Former Ation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, former Labour and Employment Minister Festus Keyamo, and other party chieftains were also absent from the long-awaited list.

The list also put to rest speculation that President Tinubu’s Benue State ministry nominee would come from the Benue South Senatorial constituency. According to Daily post.

Some names previously anticipated as state nominees were not on the list.

However, more nominations may emerge in the future, according to Tinubu’s letter to the Senate.

