Ganduje, Al-Makura, Ebute line up for Adamu’s replacement as APC Chair

A major task before the All Progressives Congress, APC, is who replaces Abdullahi Adamu as the party’s National Chairman.

Adamu and Iyiola Omisore, the APC’s National Secretaries, resigned from their jobs a few days ago without stating why.

Their resignation was validated by the party's National Working Committee, which named Senator Abubakar Kyari, the party's Deputy National Chairman (North), as interim Chairman.

While in office, Adamu is said to have had a tense relationship with President Bola Tinubu, which became clear when Adamu refused to sign the list of Principal Officers approved by the National Assembly.

The Progressive Governors Forum, on the other hand, supported the new officers.

The party’s former National Chairman had stated that the APC’s National Working Committee was not aware of the list provided to the Senate and House of Representatives.

“The national headquarters of the party, the NWC, has not given any such information or communicated about the choice of offices,” Adamu added, referring to the list.

Despite the confusion, the APC has maintained that there is no crisis within the ruling party.

There are reports that President Bola Tinubu has reached an agreement with party governors to replace Adamu with former Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

With Adamu’s tenure as APC National Chairman already over, various names have arisen as potential replacements.

