Ganduje, Al-Makura, Ebute line up for Adamu’s replacement as APC Chair

The race to replace the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, is heating up, with three former governors, Abdullahi Ganduje, Tanko Al-Makura, and Sani Ebute, lining up to contest for the position.

The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) is expected to meet on Wednesday to decide on the modalities for the election of a new chairman.

Ganduje, the incumbent governor of Kano State, is seen as the frontrunner in the race. He is a powerful figure in the APC and is backed by President Muhammadu Buhari. Al-Makura, the former governor of Nasarawa State, is also a strong contender. He is seen as a consensus candidate who could unite the party. Ebute, the former president of the Nigerian Senate, is a dark horse in the race. He is a popular figure in the party and is seen as a potential unifying force.

The NEC meeting on Wednesday is expected to be a crucial one for the APC. The party will need to decide on the modalities for the election of a new chairman and also on the zoning of the position. The zoning of the position is a sensitive issue in the APC, and it is likely to be a major source of contention.

The election of a new chairman is a critical moment for the APC. The party is facing a number of challenges, including the upcoming 2023 general election. The new chairman will need to be a strong and capable leader who can unite the party and help it to win the next election.

