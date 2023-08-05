Game4Ukraine: Chelsea Fans React As 41-Year-Old Petr Cech Put On A Superb Display For Team Blue

The much anticipated Game4Ukraine charity football match that was organised to raise money for the United24 initiative, a fundraiser to help in Ukraine’s rebuilding of facilities and infrastructure that suffered damage from the Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War was finally played today at the home of Chelsea football club, Stamford Bridge.

Past and present Ukrainian footballers Oleksandr Zinchenko and Andriy Shevchenko featured as team captains for “Team Zinchenko” and “Team Shevchenko” respectively, and whose teams each played in Yellow and Blue (Colours in the flag of Ukraine), along with other players as well as celebrities.

One of the biggest nostalgia of seeing these legends in action again came from Chelsea fans who were reminded of how Petr Cech was a special goalkeeper for them back in his days. The legendary number one rolled back the years when pulled off some incredible jaw-dropping saves that wowed the entire stadium.

Many Chelsea fans were claiming that the 41-Year-Old goalkeeper is still better than their current goalkeepers at the club and were jokingly calling for him to return.

Here are some of the reactions from fans

