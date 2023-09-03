Gabon: There Will Be No Coup in Nigeria Unless the North Sanctions It – Ohanaeze Faction

A faction of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, an Igbo socio-cultural organization, has stated that there won’t be a coup in Nigeria unless it receives approval from the North. This statement was made by the faction led by Okechukwu Isiguzoro in response to recent military takeovers in West Africa. They also cautioned President Bola Tinubu about potential dangers.

The faction’s statement, signed by General Secretary Okechukwu Isiguzoro, highlighted recent coups as warnings against election result manipulation, bad governance, disregard for the rule of law, and imposition of leaders by the West on Africa.

The statement also mentioned that Northern leadership and political leaders are dissatisfied with Tinubu’s presidency and are awaiting the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on September 16, 2023, to determine their course of action.

Regarding ECOWAS’ planned military intervention in Niger Republic to restore constitutional order after the recent coup, the faction noted that Northern leadership, through Northern senators, traditional rulers, and elder statesmen, opposed President Tinubu’s leadership style and key appointments to the Southwest. The group commended the Nigerian military for pledging loyalty to Tinubu and committing to uphold democracy in the country.

