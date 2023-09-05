Gabon Must Return To Democratic Order; Military Leader Unacceptable – Nigerian Government

The President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government has said the new government formed by the military junta in Gabon is unacceptable, while demanding a return to “democratic order.”

The Nigerian government stated its position in a release by the spokesperson for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, which demanded an immediate return to democracy in Gabon.

Nguema had on August 30, 2023, led a coup ending 55 years of rule by the Bongo dynasty.

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported that Gabonese military junta had sworn in coup leader, General Brice Nguema, as the country’s interim president.

General Nguema last Wednesday led a coup against elected President Ali Bongo, and removed the president from office shortly after he was announced the winner of the country’s election disputed by the opposition.

It was reported on Monday that crowds of cheering civilians turned up at General Nguema’s inauguration, showing their support for the military takeover of power in the country.

A military parade was held at Monday’s inauguration, which took place at the presidential palace in Gabon’s capital, Libreville.

The coup leader was subsequently sworn in on Monday as interim President.

However, the Nigerian Government said the inauguration of Nguema “with no indication of a transition programme in place, only serves to fan the embers of growing discontent among the political class in the country”.

“Nigeria, therefore, joins the larger international community to call for the immediate return to democratic constitutional order, which will go a long way to pacify dissident voices and restore trust and confidence to the electorate,” the statement partly read.

“Coups d’etat only serve to compound rather than address any perceived problems.

“The coup d’etat in Gabon is therefore, one coup too many in Africa and it is unacceptable at a time when Africa is aspiring to consolidate on democracy and democratic principles for the attainment of United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is committed to partnering with other democratically elected governments in Africa to sanction perpetrators of unconstitutional change of government in line with the African Charter 2 on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ADC), until democracy is given the chance to thrive in every African country for the good of its peoples.”