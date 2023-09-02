Gabon military recovers suitcases of looted cash from ousted politicians’ residences

The military junta in Gabon has uncovered some suitcases and bags full of various banknotes from the residences of ousted politicians in the country.

The massive cash discovery, suspected to be looted funds, came after a coup d’etat in the African country toppling the government of President Ali Bongo.

Several accounts have tagged the loot to one of the politicians detained by the coupiests on treason, money laundering, corruption and other charges.

In the two minutes video posted on social media, a dozen big travel suitcases were flung open with bundles of CFA francs, dollars, and Euros.

It was reported that the loot was allegedly found in the house of Yann Ngulu, the Chief of Staff to Nourredine Bongo, the eldest son of deposed President Bongo.‌‌

The military junta had arrested Mr Nourredine, who is the coordinator of presidential affairs, for alleged corruption, embezzlement and treason.

On Wednesday, a group of top Gabonese military officers appeared on national TV to announce that they had taken power from Mr Bongo.

The ousted president, who had spent 14 years in power, was seeking a re-election into office when his government was overthrown by the military juntas.

The Bongo family had been in power for over 56 years.

Following his arrest, the ousted president urged citizens to “make noise” against the military coup in the country.

But the people have remained defiant to his call, rather they have celebrated the military’s intervention in the streets of the Gabonese capital Libreville.

International organisations such as the United Nations, the African Union and countries like France have condemned the coup.

The military takeover in Gabon is the eighth in West and Central Africa since 2020 and the second after Niger.

The junta also seized power in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Chad, erasing democratic gains since the 1990s and raising fear among foreign powers that had a strategic interest in the African countries.