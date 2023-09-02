Gabon: ‘In A Country Where One Man Is Spending 20 To 40yrs, They Must Boot Him Out Of The Place’ -Fayose

According to a report from Channels Online paper, Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, shared his perspective on the situation where leaders remain in power for extended periods during an exclusive interview with Channels TV’s Hard Copy. Fayose discussed the recent coup in Gabon and the broader issue of leaders overstaying their terms.

In response to the military intervention that removed the elected president, Ali Bongo, in Gabon, Fayose expressed his satisfaction with the development. He stated, “I am very happy with what happened in Gabon. I don’t support military involvement in politics.”

Fayose pointed out that Ali Bongo alone had been in power for the past 14 years. He attributed the wave of coups in African countries to the sit-tight syndrome, where leaders hold onto power indefinitely.

Fayose acknowledged that he doesn’t foresee such events happening in Nigeria due to the country’s democratic processes, which include elections every four years. However, he emphasized that in countries where leaders remain in power for 30, 20, or 40 years, there must be mechanisms to remove them from office, a situation different from Nigeria’s political landscape.

