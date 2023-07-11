NEWS

Gabon: Despite Being incapacitated, The President Still Wants to contest For The Third Term-Ayodele

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent video on his Tiktok page, shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “In Gabon, despite being incapacitated The Incumbent president will still want to contest for the third term. And at this third term, I am not seeing anybody that will stand to defeat him. Speaking further he said ” Despite all opposition and strategy, they will not be able to shake him. Except if the opposition parties come together to form a coalition and look for his weakness. Otherwise, his victory remains sacrosanct.

Speaking lastly, he said ” If the opposition party goes to the election without proper planning and strategy, the incumbent president will remain in the main the office. This is a message from the Lord.

