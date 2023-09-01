Gabon Coup: The fear of a coup has led some African leaders to reorganize their military instead of reorganizing their governance systems -Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central senator Shehu Sani expressed his reaction on his official Twitter account in response to recent developments in African countries. After the coup in Gabon, the Rwandan Defence Force retired 12 generals, and Cameroon’s President Paul Biya made changes to the Ministry of Defence, both actions being seen as reshuffling the military. This comes amid a series of military takeovers in Africa.

Shehu Sani, known for his outspoken activism, took to Twitter to share his perspective on these moves by African leaders. He conveyed that the fear of coups has driven some African leaders to focus on restructuring their military rather than addressing the fundamental issues in their governance systems.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote:

“The fear of a coup has led some African leaders to reorganize their military instead of reorganizing their governance systems.”

Sani’s tweet reflects his belief that instead of proactively addressing the root causes of political instability, some African leaders are choosing to make changes within their military structures as a reaction to the potential threat of coups.

