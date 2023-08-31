Gabon Coup: Rwanda Retires 12 Generals, Cameroon Reshuffles Military Amid Recent Coups

In response to the recent military coups in Niger and Gabon, both Rwanda and Cameroon have carried out significant changes in their military leadership.

According to PUNCH paper, Rwanda has approved the retirement of 12 generals and various officers. The retirements were announced by the Rwanda Defence Force in a statement on August 30. Notable retirements include two four-star generals, James Kabarebe and Fred Ibingira, as well as two three-star generals, Charles Kayonga and Frank Mushyo Kamanzi. Some of these retired officers had previously served as Chief of Defence Staff and service chiefs of the Rwanda Defence Force.

The statement from Rwanda’s Defence Force also mentioned the retirement of 83 senior officers, six junior officers, and 86 senior non-commissioned officers, along with 678 whose contracts had ended and 160 who were discharged for medical reasons.

In Cameroon, President Paul Biya has undertaken a reshuffle within the military, leading to new appointments. The changes were communicated through a statement written in French, the official language of communication in the country. The statement announced new controllers for the Controle Generale des Armees, namely Captain Ajeagah Njei Félix Colonel and Colonel Nguema Ondo Bertin Bourger. Appointments were also made in various positions, including Technical Advisers, Bureau Commissariat, and Air Force Technical Inspector.

These changes in military leadership are believed to be a response to the recent coups in the region, demonstrating efforts by both countries to maintain stability and security amid evolving regional dynamics.

Diamond08 (

)