G5: Why Wike, Ortom, Ikpeazu, Makinde, Ugwuanyi Escaped PDP Suspension

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is experiencing a worsening crisis as a result of the suspension of several party leaders for alleged anti-party conduct.

Former Enugu State Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, Ayodele Fayose’s son Oluwajomiloju, and a number of PDP candidates in Imo, Enugu, and Ekiti States were suspended, according to reports. However, the five aggrieved governors of the PDP, known as the G-5, dodged the major opposition party’s punishment.

The governors were opposed to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and had threatened to work against him. The G-5 governors expressed their discontent with the preponderance of northerners in important posts within the party and demanded that the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, resign in favour of a southerner.

The suspension of the G-5 governors was not discussed by the party leadership, according to a source who spoke to Reporters about the suspension of the party officials. The source explained why the governors were not sanctioned by stating, “No, despite all of their antics, they have continuously declared their membership and allegiance to the party. No one has conducted an open and direct campaign on behalf of our opponents.

“You are also aware that none of them have denied us the use of facilities in their states for our campaigns, which demonstrates that even though we are quarreling like most families do, we are still part of the same family.”

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Words

News )

