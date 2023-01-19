G5: PDP not sincere with reconciliation, Ortom claims

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Thursday, Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, alleged that the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party, which is led by Iyorchia Ayu, was not sincere in its efforts to reach an agreement with the governors who had been wronged.

He added that, “if the efforts at reconciliation fall short, the party leadership should be held accountable. He claimed that the Ayu-led excos were failing to implement the proper policies to satisfy the G5 governors’ desire.”

In a Thursday interview with journalists, Ortom revealed this.

According to The PUNCH, “the G5 governors are Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Ikeazu Ikpeazu of Abia, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Ortom of Abia.”

“Therefore, no attempts have been made by our party’s leadership to address the issues we have brought up.”

“Arrogance, impunity, and mischief won’t truly make things better. One should anticipate humility since, according to a proverb, “even if you want to succeed, you must stoop down to conquer,” Ortom remarked.

He emphasized that, “the PDP’s leadership should have responded to the grievances of its members in a proactive and humble manner.”

“If you have proactive leadership and modest leadership, there are various methods. However, when you treat people poorly, people start to refer to us as children. I mean, how is a 62-year-old man still a child? How is a man at 50 still a child? However, none of us are younger than 40. In and of ourselves, we are leaders. We were chosen by our constituents. You can’t just stay in Abuja and make decisions.”

