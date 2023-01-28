G5: Only Ortom has dumped Atiku and he has ordered his aides to mobilize for Peter Obi-Diran Odeyemi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that a member of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Diran Odeyemi, has said that, contrary to public perception that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, is working against the interest of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the governor is a party man that is committed to the success of the party at the polls.

While he was talking during the interview, he said that so far, only the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has dumped Atiku, as he has ordered his close aides and associates, to begin mobilisation for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

He said, “Only Ortom has dumped Atiku, and he has ordered his aides to mobilize for Peter Obi. Makinde’s commitment to the Integrity Group’s cause, has come under the spotlight in recent times. Although he avoids pro-Atiku events, but his Deputy Governor, Adebayo Lawal, has been present at the events.

