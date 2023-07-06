G5 Meeting With BAT: It Has Left The Public With Speculations That G5 Is Considering Defection–Source

Bode George, a prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has made an appeal to party members who are defecting to other parties, urging them to remain calm and avoid causing the downfall of the PDP.

In an interview with Arise TV, Chief George expressed the importance of resolving the party’s internal issues and encouraged disgruntled members to stay within the PDP.

Recently, a faction within the PDP known as the G5, composed of dissatisfied members, had a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the state house in Abuja. Notably, Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state and a prominent member of the G5, has also met with the President on several occasions. These meetings have sparked speculation that the G5 members are considering defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chief George emphasized the need for unity within the PDP, stating that the party must not allow itself to fracture. He highlighted that the party’s ongoing legal proceedings regarding election results should be resolved before attempting to reconcile various factions. He advised those currently leaving the party to exercise patience, cautioning that even the APC leadership is facing challenges within its own ranks.

Using a metaphor, Chief George conveyed that when a problem arises within one’s household, it is preferable to confront and resolve it rather than seeking refuge elsewhere. He encouraged all sides involved to find common ground and work towards the preservation of the party. He stressed the importance of preventing the PDP from collapsing and reiterated his plea for unity.

