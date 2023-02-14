This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

G5 Govs Had Stopped Speaking Publicly In Order To Strategize In Silence, Wike Claimed

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G5 governors have not split up.

The G5 governors are Wike, Benue’s Samuel Ortom, Enugu’s Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Oyo’s Seyi Makinde, and Abia’s Okezie Ikpeazu.

Speaking at a campaign flag-off rally for the Rivers state PDP campaign council for Ahoada east LGA on Tuesday, Wike claimed Lee Maeba, chairperson of the state PDP presidential campaign council, claimed the G5 is dead.

The Rivers governor dismissed the statement as absurd, claiming that the G5 group had stopped speaking publicly in order to strategize in silence.

Wike added that no matter how hard people try, the G5’s next course of action will not be revealed in public, according to Kelvin Ebiri, special assistant on media to the Rivers governor.

“You say G5 is extinct. We who you say are dead are not concerned, but you who are alive are. We’re not talking anymore, and we’re not worried. Nonetheless, you are concerned. You fail to recognize that there is a time for talking and a time for action in politics. “The action has begun, and the 25th of February is the D-day,” he said.

