G5 Governors Wore Uniform Attire For Seven Months But Couldn’t Agree On A Uniform Candidate – Sani

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna senator, has dragged the G5 governors over their failure to agree on a uniform presidential candidate a few days before the general elections.

The G5 governors are aggrieved governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

They include Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Ozekie Ikpeazu (Abia).

The governors refused to work with the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. All efforts to pacify the aggrieved governors by the leadership of the main opposition party were futile.

However, the governors have failed to agree on a uniform presidential candidate to work with ahead of the election, which is about three days away.

While Ortom has publicly endorsed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, others haven’t endorsed any candidate in public.

In reaction to the development, Shehu Sani said, “The G5 Governors wore uniform attire for seven months in London, Madrid, and Paris but couldn’t agree on a uniform candidate.”

