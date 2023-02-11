This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

G5 Governors, Integrity Group Have Collapsed, Wike Standing Alone – Ex-Rivers Commissioner, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa

Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, former Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment in Rivers State and spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in the state, discusses the influence of the G5 governor and integrity group.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: there is no G-5. Currently, we have one G. The G-5, as frequently mentioned by Governor Wike, is a mental game. He wishes to maintain the belief that he has the backing of the so-called G-5 or Integrity Group. You are aware that former Plateau State governor Jonah Jang was one of the group’s leaders.

Today, Jonah Jang works with Atiku Abubakar. He’s made it abundantly clear that Plateau will vote five to five. Today, his fellow governors are campaigning in their respective states, urging citizens to vote for Atiku Abubakar. Have you heard them campaigning for any other candidate besides Atiku Abubakar in Abia or Enugu? Go and investigate.

In Benue State, where Governor Samuel Ortom stated, “My preference would have been for the people to vote for Peter Obi if I were not a member of the PDP, you won’t even hear it.” Wike’s repeated use of “I have the G-5” is a psychological ruse. I wish to inform the public that there is no G-5. What we have here is a G.

They have not suffered a loss. If you listened to Senator Iyorchia Ayu’s address in Benue State a few days ago, you would have heard him clearly invite his brother, the governor of Benue State, to return to his home, where there is ample space for them. The PDP has a large room to accommodate party members who have worked for the organization.

I would like to lend my support to those who continue to urge the governor of Rivers State to return home. He is our father and our leader, so we would be pleased if he made a U-turn and returned to the party he helped to found. As previously stated, no Integrity Group exists. G-5 has disintegrated, and Jonah Jang has rejoined us. So many of the previously mocked G-5 and Integrity Group members have returned to the mainstream.

Consequently, we do not foresee a scenario in which a house that is no longer standing will now stand against the majority of the party and hinder our chances of winning the election. Regarding appeasement once more, we have a presidential candidate who is a unifier, and I can assure you that despite the fact that Atiku speaks less, he is reaching out to people and will continue to do so until the day before the election.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Views (via 50minds

News )

