G5 Governors Are Wrong In Some Things They Are Saying About Atiku, He Remains The Best – Bode George

The Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and a Chieftain of the party, Chief Olabode George has alleged that the fiasco in the PDP is quite disheartening. He stated that the feud has become one in which he cannot continue to lend his support to even the G5 governors whom he claim are wrong in certain things they have been saying, he contended that Atiku remains the best among all the candidates.

However, Chief George highlighted that the party needs to come together and solve their indifference before the general election which is in ten days time. He clarified that he’s not supporting both parties but his interest is strongly based on the unity of the party and giving everyone a sense of inclusiveness.

He said, ”Atiku is not a new man in the system, he has been tested. No human being is perfect but if we have to consider his attitude to governance, his knowledge about this Nation. You will put him quite ahead of other candidates.

But before I will completely throw myself behind our candidate, there are certain amendments that must be made. The mistakes that the top managers of the party have made are not acceptable. And also the G5 governors are wrong in some things they are saying about Atiku, for me, he remains the best. Let’s sit down and talk to ourselves. Because if we don’t, we are sending wrong message to Nigerians.”



