G5 Gov, Seyi Welcomes APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju In Oyo State Govt House

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State, alongside his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima, on Thursday held their presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State. They were welcomed by a massive crowd at both the airport and at the venue of the campaign rally.However, before heading to the venue of the Campaign rally, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, chose to pay a visit to the Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Gov Seyi Makinde, who is also a member of the PDP G5 Governors. Gov Seyi Makinde welcomed the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the Oyo State Government House.

It can also be recalled that Gov Nyesom Wike, the Gov Of Rivers State, also welcomed the APC presidential candidate, yesterday at the state house in Port-Harcourt.

What do you have to say about this?

